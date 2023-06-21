Delhi Metro Update: Normal Services Resume Post Delay On Red Line Between Rithala And Pitampura
Delhi Metro did not specify the cause of the delay.
Normal services have resumed between Rithala and Pitampura stretch of the Red Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.
There was a delay in services on the above-mentioned route earlier in the day. Delhi Metro did not specify the cause of the delay.
Normal services have resumed.
In a tweet, the DMRC informed passengers about the disruption, stating, "Delay in services from Rithala to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines."
Red Line Update
The DMRC operates one of the most extensive metro networks in India, serving millions of commuters in the National Capital Region. Regular updates are provided to passengers through various communication channels, including social media platforms like Twitter.