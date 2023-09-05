Delhi Metro Breaks Its Own Record, Registers 71.03 Lakh Passenger Journeys

BQPrimeNationDelhi Metro Breaks Its Own Record, Registers 71.03 Lakh Passenger Journeys
The DMRC has set a new record for the highest number of passenger journeys in a single day, with 71.03 lakh journeys on Monday

05 Sep 2023, 8:56 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday broke its own highest passenger journeys record which was made last week. On September 4, the DMRC registered an about 71.03 lakh passenger journeys marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro.

The previous highest recorded passenger count by DMRC stood at 69.94 lakh and 68.16 lakh on August 29 and August 28, 2023 respectively.

The line-wise breakup of 71, 03,511 passenger journeys performed on September 4, 2023 is given below : -

  • Red Line -  7,68,742

  • Yellow Line -  19,35,752

  • Blue Line -  18,74,167

  • Green Line -  3,35,529

  • Violet Line -  7,36,237

  • Pink Line -  7,04,545

  • Magenta Line -  5,92,338

  • Grey Line -  38,941

  • Rapid Metro -  47,733

  • Airport Line -  69,527

Statement by DMRC

In a press release, the DMRC said, "this milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC."

DMRC added that it "continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions."

The DMRC has constructed a network of about 390.14 Km with 286 stations (including NOIDA-Greater NOIDA Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram) in Delhi, NCR. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of 286 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach NOIDA and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

