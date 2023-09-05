Delhi Metro Breaks Its Own Record, Registers 71.03 Lakh Passenger Journeys
The DMRC has set a new record for the highest number of passenger journeys in a single day, with 71.03 lakh journeys on Monday
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday broke its own highest passenger journeys record which was made last week. On September 4, the DMRC registered an about 71.03 lakh passenger journeys marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro.
Thank you commuters for giving us a chance to serve you.#DelhiMetro broke its own highest passenger journeys record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday (4th September, 2023), marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys. pic.twitter.com/P7GmtaII24— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 5, 2023
The previous highest recorded passenger count by DMRC stood at 69.94 lakh and 68.16 lakh on August 29 and August 28, 2023 respectively.
The line-wise breakup of 71, 03,511 passenger journeys performed on September 4, 2023 is given below : -
Red Line - 7,68,742
Yellow Line - 19,35,752
Blue Line - 18,74,167
Green Line - 3,35,529
Violet Line - 7,36,237
Pink Line - 7,04,545
Magenta Line - 5,92,338
Grey Line - 38,941
Rapid Metro - 47,733
Airport Line - 69,527
Delhi Metro breaks its own record!@OfficialDMRC registers a new all time high of 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, 4th Sept, 2023!— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 5, 2023
People of Delhi show how their green & efficient metro rail is the mode of commute of the present & future for urban India!
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/8DzVLQEVqx
G20 Summit 2023: Here Is Air India's Important Announcement Around Travel Restrictions In Delhi
Statement by DMRC
In a press release, the DMRC said, "this milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC."
DMRC added that it "continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions."
The DMRC has constructed a network of about 390.14 Km with 286 stations (including NOIDA-Greater NOIDA Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram) in Delhi, NCR. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of 286 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach NOIDA and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.