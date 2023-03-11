Delhi LG Swings In Action On DERC's Advice To 'Restrict' Power Subsidy To City Residents

Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the power department to place the DERC advisory on the restriction of power subsidy before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days.

The LG made the instruction on the basis of a DERC's statutory advisory to the Delhi government to consider 'restricting' electricity subsidies to "poor and needy consumers." However, the advisory was put in abeyance.

Reacting to the instruction, the government said the Delhi LG has once again violated the Constitution and Supreme Court directives by 'illegally' extending his remit.

The report which forms the base of LG's directive was prepared by Kumar while looking into the complaint of power discoms' unpaid dues to generation companies and was submitted to the LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2022, officials said.