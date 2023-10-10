Delhi LG Approves Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy, Kashmir Professor In 2010 'Provocative Speeches' Case

"LG V K Saxena noted that prima facie a case is made out against Roy and Dr Hussain, former Professor, International Law, Central University of Kashmir, for commission of offence under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the national capital," a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday.