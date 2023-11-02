Delhi Air Quality Dips To 'Severe' Zone; Primary Schools To Be Shut For Two Days

With the air quality in the nation’s capital entering "Severe" category, the government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the central government's pollution control panel issued directions to ban non-essential construction work and the entry of diesel trucks in Delhi-NCR.

Amid this, hospitals in Delhi have been reporting a rise in cases of prolonged coughing, throat infection, eye irritation and nasal discharge.

The pollution levels are only "expected to increase further" owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management said.