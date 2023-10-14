ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Air In 'Poor' Zone On Saturday, Minimum Temp Two Notches Above Normal
Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 260, in the 'poor' category, around 8 AM.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 21.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 83%.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
