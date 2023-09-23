Deeply Concerned About PM Trudeau's Claims, Critical That Probe Proceeds: Blinken On India-Canada Row

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Blinken said, "We are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised. We've been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues, not just consulting, coordinating on this issue. And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceeds"

His remarks came after the US said on Thursday that it supports Canada's efforts to investigate allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar, observing that no country can get any 'special exemption' for such kind of activities.