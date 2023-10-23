Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Turn Into Cyclone By Monday Evening: IMD

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The cyclonic storm, after its formation, will be christened 'Hamoon', a name given by Iran.

The deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at about 320 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 470 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) at 11.30 am, it said.