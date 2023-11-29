December Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 18 Days; Check Full List Here
In December 2023, Banks will be closed for as many as 18 days, including Christmas and other holidays.
Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 18 days in the upcoming month of December 2023.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes eleven holidays recognized under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to note that the specific holidays may differ from state to state. Notable occasions such as Christmas and Goa Liberation Day are included in the list of holidays affecting the banking schedule.
Bank Holidays In December 2023: Full List
December 1 (Friday): State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day - Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will be closed.
December 3 (Sunday)
December 4 (Monday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Banks in Goa will remain closed.
December 9 (Saturday)
December 10 (Sunday)
December 12 (Tuesday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma - Banks in Meghalaya will remain shut.
December 13 (Wednesday): Losoong/Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Sikkim.
December 14 (Thursday): Losoong/Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Sikkim.
December 17 (Sunday)
December 18 (Monday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Banks will be shut in Meghalaya.
December 19 (Tuesday): Goa Liberation Day - Banks will remain shut in Goa.
December 23 (Saturday)
December 24 (Sunday)
December 25 (Monday): Christmas - Banks will be closed all over India.
December 26 (Tuesday): Christmas Celebration - Banks will be shut in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
December 27 (Wednesday): Christmas - Banks in Nagaland will remain closed.
December 30 (Saturday): U Kiang Nangbah - Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed.
December 31 (Sunday)
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, it is essential to remember that online banking services and ATMs will work without any issues throughout the entire month of November.