December Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 18 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 18 days in the upcoming month of December 2023.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes eleven holidays recognized under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to note that the specific holidays may differ from state to state. Notable occasions such as Christmas and Goa Liberation Day are included in the list of holidays affecting the banking schedule.