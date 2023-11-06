Death Toll In Kerala Blasts Rises To Four
The death toll from the blasts that rocked a Christian religious gathering near here a week ago has now reached four, after a 61-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.
The victim, identified as Moly Joy from Kalamassery, died at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.
She had suffered over 70% burns in the blasts, which were set off at a religious gathering of a Christian sect known as Jehovah's Witnesses, on Oct. 29 and was on ventilator support.
The woman was initially treated at another private hospital and later shifted to Ernakulam Medical Centre, he said.
Later, a special medical bulletin issued by the medical board constituted to treat those who were wounded in the blasts said that 19 persons are currently receiving medical treatment, with 11 of them in the ICU and eight in the wards.
The condition of two persons is still critical, it said.
The bulletin further said the "woman who sustained serious injuries in the incident died at Ernakulam Medical Centre at 5:08 am, bringing the total number of reported deaths in connection with the blasts to four."
A 12-year-old girl named Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district had succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 30 at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, and two women who were part of the gathering were killed on the day of the blasts.
Over 50 people were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, near this port city of Kerala.
They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts.
The police later recorded his arrest. The accused, Dominic Martin, was sent to police custody on Monday.