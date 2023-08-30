Deadline For Mandatory Use Of Aadhaar-Based Payment for MGNREGA Workers Extended! Check Details

The Central government on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of wages for MGNREGA workers through the Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) till December 31, 2023 or till further order.

This was notified via a PIB press release on August 30.

In January 2023, the Centre announced the use of Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) mandatory for paying wages to those enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).



This is the fifth instance where the deadline has been extended. The initial deadline for the mandatory use of ABPS mode was February 1, which was later extended to March 31, then June 30, and eventually August 31.

The Central Government has been made aware of instances where wage payments are being rejected by destination bank branches due to frequent changes in bank account numbers by beneficiaries and the non-updating of the new account numbers by the Concerned Programme Officer.

This is a result of beneficiaries not submitting their new account numbers on time.

The rural development ministry announced on Wednesday that the progress of the Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS) has been reviewed, and the mixed route of wage payment (NACH and ABPS route) has been extended until 31st December 2023 or until further order.