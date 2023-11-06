Deactivated Mobile Numbers Open For Reassignment After 90 Days: Supreme Court

A mobile number, which has been deactivated on account of non-usage or on the request of a subscriber, is eligible to be assigned to a new user after 90 days of its deactivation, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has informed the Supreme Court.

Hearing a case about privacy concerns surrounding misuse of deactivated mobile phone numbers, the top court observed that it is for the earlier subscriber to take adequate steps to ensure that privacy of data is maintained.