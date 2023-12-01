Days Ahead Of Poll Results, Rajasthan CM Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

BQPrimeNationDays Ahead Of Poll Results, Rajasthan CM Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

01 Dec 2023, 12:43 AM IST
BQPrime
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson called it a courtesy meeting. While sharing a photo of the meeting, Gehlot wrote on 'X', “Today I had a courtesy meeting with Honorable Governor Kalraj Mishra. During this, meaningful discussions were held on important topics of the state.” The meeting comes ahead of the counting of votes of the assembly polls on December 3. The voting for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan took place on November 25.

