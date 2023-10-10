BQPrimeNationDaughter Nandana Denies News Of Death Of Father Amartya Sen
Daughter Nandana Denies News Of Death Of Father Amartya Sen

Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s family on Tuesday denied news circulated on social media that the economist has died.

10 Oct 2023, 6:48 PM IST
Earlier, several posts on X claiming that Sen had died went viral.

“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI.

She also posted the denial on the micro-blogging site.

The fake news about the death of the philosopher-economist who will turn 90 this November, began spreading after it was posted on a fake account of Claudia Goldin, another Nobel prize winner in economics.

Several prominent people offered their condolences and re-tweeted the fake news, giving it currency.

