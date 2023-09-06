Dahi Handi 2023: Date, Time, History And Celebrations

Dahi Handi 2023: Janmashtami is a special festival celebrated all over India. It's a time when people decorate temples with flowers and lights. Many devotees visit important places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6, and the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7, 2023.

Dahi Handi festival is celebrated a day after the Krishna Janmashtami. The Ashtami Tithi which begins at 3:37 PM, on September 6 will end at 4:14 PM on September 7. Hence this year, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7, 2023.

Dahi Handi is a festival mainly celebrated in Mumbai, Goa, and Gujarat. These places are known for their grand celebrations. During Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is especially popular in Mumbai, where enthusiastic people take part in it.