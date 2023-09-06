Dahi Handi 2023: Date, Time, History And Celebrations
All you need to know about the Dahi Handi 2023 festival which begins along with the celebrations of Janmashtami.
Dahi Handi 2023: Janmashtami is a special festival celebrated all over India. It's a time when people decorate temples with flowers and lights. Many devotees visit important places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada.
This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6, and the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7, 2023.
Dahi Handi festival is celebrated a day after the Krishna Janmashtami. The Ashtami Tithi which begins at 3:37 PM, on September 6 will end at 4:14 PM on September 7. Hence this year, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7, 2023.
Dahi Handi is a festival mainly celebrated in Mumbai, Goa, and Gujarat. These places are known for their grand celebrations. During Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is especially popular in Mumbai, where enthusiastic people take part in it.
Dahi Handi 2023: Date and Time
The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 PM on September 6 and will end at 4:14 PM on September 7.
Dahi Handi 2023: History And Significance
Dahi Handi, a much-loved sport, finds its roots in the playful antics of Lord Krishna during his childhood.
Known for his fondness for butter and yoghurt (makkhan and dahi), the young Krishna would often pilfer these delectable treats, not only from his own home but also from his neighbors.
To curb his mischievous endeavors, the villagers followed the advice of Yashoda Mata, Krishna's mother, and hung earthen pots filled with these delights at an unreachable height.
Undeterred, the young Krishna, along with his friends, devised a strategy to form human pyramids to reach the pots.
This daring act earned him the nickname "Makhan Chor" or "Butter Thief." Dahi Handi, which means "pot of yogurt" in Hindi, is a spirited reenactment of this legendary tale.
Dahi Handi 2023 Celebrations
Dahi Handi is not just a historical reenactment; it is a thrilling sport that engages young enthusiasts.
An earthen pot filled with butter or yogurt is suspended at a considerable height, and a group of participants, known as "Govindas," forms a human pyramid to reach and break the pot.
The successful team or individual receives rewards from the organizing committee, adding to the excitement and fervor of the event.
Dahi Handi 2023: Safety Precautions to follow
While Dahi Handi is an exhilarating celebration, organizers and participants must prioritize safety. Here are some essential safety tips:
Age Limit: Set an appropriate age limit for participants to ensure their strength and safety.
Helmets: All participants should wear helmets or headgear to protect themselves.
Supervision: A dedicated team should supervise and guide the event to ensure proper execution.
First Aid: Have first aid readily available in case of injuries.
Accessible Height: Ensure that the height of the pot is safe and easily reachable to prevent accidents.