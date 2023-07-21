Cyclone Mocha: WMO Appreciates IMD For 'Exceptional Work In Safeguarding Lives & Livelihoods'

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has appreciated the efforts of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for accurately forecasting Tropical Cyclone Mocha.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared a letter by the UN agency to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and wrote "Proud Moment!"

Rijiju said IMD's new initiative of providing track, intensity & landfall forecasts to WMO's Coordination Mechanism enabled UN & humanitarian agencies to take timely actions, saving lives & livelihoods during Cyclone Mocha

The Union Minister informed that IMD serves as WMO's recognized Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, extending tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, & others.

Super cyclone Mocha made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts in May after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm, causing extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines and forcing the evacuation of over five lakh people in low-lying areas.