Cyclone Mocha: WMO Appreciates IMD For 'Exceptional Work In Safeguarding Lives & Livelihoods'
Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared a letter by the UN agency to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has appreciated the efforts of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for accurately forecasting Tropical Cyclone Mocha.
Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared a letter by the UN agency to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and wrote "Proud Moment!"
Rijiju said IMD's new initiative of providing track, intensity & landfall forecasts to WMO's Coordination Mechanism enabled UN & humanitarian agencies to take timely actions, saving lives & livelihoods during Cyclone Mocha
The Union Minister informed that IMD serves as WMO's recognized Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, extending tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, & others.
Super cyclone Mocha made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts in May after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm, causing extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines and forcing the evacuation of over five lakh people in low-lying areas.
.@Indiametdeptâs effective early warning services during Cyclone "MOCHA", have been appreciated by @WMO for the exceptional work in safeguarding lives & livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/iZvsNqDwZE— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 20, 2023
In the appreciation letter, the Secretary-General, WMO extended gratitiude to the Regional Specialised Meterological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi and named two staff Dr Ananda Kumar Das and Dr Monica Sharma for timely and precise forecast that played a pivotal role in trigerring action, preparedness and response.
The team's support to the WMO Coordination Mechanism (WCM) with shared guidance, information and expert advice enabled the WCM to deliver a timely update on Tropical Cyclone Mocha.
The letter further states that IMD's contribution to early action continues to be a reference for the region and the world and they are grateful for India's commitment to share and diseeminate authoritative information ahead of severe weather warning.
Cyclone Mocha
Cyclone Mocha was a very powerful and deadly tropical cyclone that affected Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh in May 2023.
The storm caused widespread damage in Myanmar, including the destruction of up to 95% of the capital city of Sittwe. At least 145 people were killed in Myanmar and Bangladesh as a result of the cyclone.
Cyclone Mocha was the strongest cyclone to hit Myanmar since Cyclone Nargis in 2008. It was also the strongest cyclone to hit Bangladesh since Cyclone Sidr in 2007. The storm's effects were felt far beyond the areas of landfall, with power outages and transportation disruptions reported in several countries.
(With PTI inputs)