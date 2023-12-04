Cyclone Michaung: Government Taking All Measures On War-Footing, Says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday that his government was taking all necessary measures on a war-footing to provide relief in the wake of Cyclone Michaung disrupting normal life.

Relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism, he stated.

"The government is taking all precautionary measures on a war-footing in response to heavy rainfall over the last two days due to Cyclone Michaung causing devastation in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts," Stalin mentioned in an official release.

Observing that educational institutions, banks, and financial institutions have been granted holidays for Monday and Tuesday, he added, "Relief measures are being undertaken in the affected districts, with senior ministers, along with government officials, directly monitoring the situation." He said the deployment of an IAS officer in each of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram, and Avadi Corporations to oversee the relief and rehabilitation works.

Stalin further detailed that nearly 8,592 EB personnel, supervised by Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu, were engaged in electricity restoration works in rain-affected districts.

To assist residents in low-lying areas, the chief minister stated that 350 boats were prepared for rescue operations, while 4,320 doctors were posted to provide treatment and curb the spread of rain-related diseases.

Additionally, approximately 1,000 sanitary workers from other districts were instructed to join relief operations in Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi Corporations. He noted that 1,238 machines were in use to remove uprooted trees in rain-affected areas, with around 337 machines solely dedicated to clearing fallen trees in Chennai.

Regarding the release of surplus water from lakes in neighboring districts, Stalin assured that the process was being cautiously monitored, with residents from low-lying areas being relocated to safer places. "Adequate food is being supplied to them," he affirmed, adding that 5,022 food packets were distributed to people residing in 15 camps established in Chennai.

A total of 236 relief camps have been set up across eight locations in the state, providing food, water, and other basic amenities to 9,634 individuals to date.

Stalin mentioned the involvement of 725 personnel from police, fire and rescue, State Disaster Response Force, and National Disaster Response Force to execute relief measures in affected areas. He said that 250 personnel were solely engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts in Chennai. Additionally, 1,929 electricity pumps were employed to remove water from inundated areas in rain-affected districts.

He also stated that orders had been issued for seven more ministers to partake in relief and rehabilitation works.

Providing statistics on rainfall, the DMK chief stated that over 15 locations in Chennai received over 20 cms of rain, with Perungudi recording the highest at 29.16 cms. Chengalpet district and Avadi in Thiruvallur district also experienced heavy rainfall, with 27.6 cms being recorded in Avadi and 22.04 cms in Mahabalipuram within the last 24 hours.

Referring to the forecast by the Meteorological Department predicting more rains, he assured that the government is taking all measures on a war-footing in response to historic rainfall.

He urged representatives of local bodies and members of various government departments to actively participate in relief activities during these challenging times.