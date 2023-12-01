Cyclone Michaung Expected To Make Landfall Early Next Week: Check Live Tracking
IMD issued a forecast stating that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.
The IMD said that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression on Friday and is likely to become a cyclonic storm which will cross the coast between Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai around December 4 evening.
It is likely to continue to move towards the west and northwest, intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm around December 3. The cyclone is named Michaung.
Cyclone Michaung
Senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls informed that the current deep depression over Bay of Bengal will deepen and cyclone Michaung is expected to make a landfall in Andhra Pradesh early next week.
Cyclone Michaung Tracker Live
Below is the Cyclone Michaung live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 24 hours.
Orange Alert in Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh
The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert over Tamil Nadu, coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh for Sunday and Monday, as the Michaung approaches closer to the coast.
North Coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely on December 2. The rainfall intensity would increase from December 3 with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely on December 4 and decrease thereafter.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3-4. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over North coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.
Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during forenoon of 5th December between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph. pic.twitter.com/yDcFR6R0ob— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2023
Cyclone Michaung: Damage Expected in AP and TN
The impact expected is due to likely formation of the Cyclonic storm over coastal districts of South Andhra Pradesh during December 3-5 and adjoining coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on December 3 and 4, 2023.
Damage expected
Damage to thatched huts.
Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of small & medium sized trees.
Minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches and uprooting of trees.
Major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain.
Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards.
Sea water inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments
Inundation of low lying areas in coastal districts due to heavy rainfall and flash flood
Localised Flooding of roads and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
Disruption of traffic due to water logging and squally winds
Localised Landslides/Mudslides
It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.
Action Suggested
Total suspension of fishing operations.
Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast by December 1.
Surface transport and shipping operations need to be regulated.
Onshore & Offshore operation need to be regulated as per guidelines
Coastal hutment dwellers to be in safer places.
People in affected areas to remain indoors.
Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.