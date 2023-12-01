Cyclone Michaung Expected To Make Landfall Early Next Week: Check Live Tracking

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert over Tamil Nadu, coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh for Sunday and Monday, as the Michaung approaches closer to the coast.

North Coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely on December 2. The rainfall intensity would increase from December 3 with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely on December 4 and decrease thereafter.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3-4. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over North coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.