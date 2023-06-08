Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Warning For Maharashtra, Karnataka & Goa Coasts
Pronounced as Biporjoy, it has now turned into a very severe cyclonic storm and is headed northwards.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra Coasts from June 8 to June 14. The warnings are pertaning to rough sea conditions along these coasts caused due to the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy.
June 8 Warning:
As per IMD, sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian sea. Very rough to high sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of south Arabian sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along & off Karnataka, Goa & Maharashtra coastline.
June 9 Warning:
Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian sea. Very rough to rough sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of south Arabian sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along & off Karnataka, Goa & Maharashtra coastline.
June 10 Warning:
Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough iver adjoining areas of north Arabian sea and rough along & off Goa & Maharashtra coastline.
June 11-12 Warning:
Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over central & adjoining north Arabian sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along & off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts.
June 13 Warning:
Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over north & adjoining central Arabian sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along & off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts.
Cyclone Biparjoy Update
Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) at 11:30 IST today. It will continue to move northwards with an associated maximum sustained speed of 5 kmph.
It would move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days and then will intesify further during next 18 hours.
Cyclone Biparjoy Forecast Tracker
The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 12 hours till June 13.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Route, Live Tracker And Location
Cyclone Biparjoy has now intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm with gusting wind speed upto 150 kmph.
Below is the Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.
*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that the Mumbai and Konkan regions are expected to receive rainfall till June 12. Scattered rainfall activity and heavy winds have also been predicted along the coastline.