Cyclone Biparjoy To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclonic Storm: Check Route, Live Tracking & Other Details

A day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed about the formation of the cyclonic storm, now called as Cyclone Biparjoy, it has now reported that the storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 12 noon on June 7.

Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to move northwards with an associated maximum sustained wind speed of 40 knots gusting to 50 knots. The estimated central pressure is 996 hpa. Sea condition is likely to be high over Eastcentral and adjoining eastcentral arabian sea.

Early tracking shows that the depression will likely move nearly northwards towards Oman coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy is moving far away from coastal areas of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat but the areas are still likely to receive strong winds and heavy rainfall in isolated areas, IMD said.