Cyclone Biparjoy To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclonic Storm: Check Route, Live Tracking & Other Details
As per the latest information by IMD, a severe cyclonic storm named Biparjoy will develop over southeast arabian sea in next 6 hrs
A day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed about the formation of the cyclonic storm, now called as Cyclone Biparjoy, it has now reported that the storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 12 noon on June 7.
Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to move northwards with an associated maximum sustained wind speed of 40 knots gusting to 50 knots. The estimated central pressure is 996 hpa. Sea condition is likely to be high over Eastcentral and adjoining eastcentral arabian sea.
Early tracking shows that the depression will likely move nearly northwards towards Oman coast.
Cyclone Biparjoy is moving far away from coastal areas of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat but the areas are still likely to receive strong winds and heavy rainfall in isolated areas, IMD said.
Cyclonic storm âBiparjoyâ over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0230 IST of 07 June near lat 12.5Â°N and lon 66.0Â°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during next 06 hour.@WMO@ndmaindia@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/jXdgDJcHFR— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy Forecast Tracker
The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 6 hours till June 11.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Route, Live Tracker And Location
Cyclone Biparjoy will soon intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with gusting wind speed upto 130 kmph in the next 12 hours.
Below is the Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.
*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization
What Is 'Cyclone Biparjoy'?
The name of this cyclonic storm originating in the southeast arabian sea is called Cyclone Biparjoy, the name of this cyclone has been given by Bangladesh.
According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion. The previous cyclonic storm which originated in the Bay of Bengal was in the month of May 2023 which largely affected parts of Myanmar coastline and also small pockets of Bangladesh, this cyclone was called as Cyclone Mocha.
Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8.
The RSMC New Delhi Tropical Cyclone Center is responsible to name the tropical cyclones that have formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea when they have reached the relevant intensity.
Here is the list of names specified by each country, which are to be used for naming cyclones formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Names 2023
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that the Mumbai and Konkan regions are expected to receive rainfall till June 12. Scattered rainfall activity and heavy winds have also been predicted along the coastline.