BQPrimeNationCyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning For Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning For Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts

Track latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.

15 Jun 2023, 11:47 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
(Source: Pixabay)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Rough Sea Condition In  Mumbai

Sea condition in Mumbai is getting rough and high tides expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army Has Deployed More Than 27 Relief Columns

"Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka".

Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams: Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat told ANI


Chief Minister Patel Holds A Review Meeting

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with senior officials including the chief secretary at the State Emergency Operation Center to review cyclone Biparjoy.

He made necessary suggestions after getting the details of the work done by the administration to mitigate the possible effects of Cyclone in Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Sitharaman Chaired Meeting To Review The Preparedness

On Wednesday, finance minister Niramala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with the managing director and senior officials of various banks to review their preparedness in the view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

She emphasised that banking services should be restored at the earliest post-cyclone to provide ease to the citizens.


Cyclone Warning For Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts

India Meteorological Department has issued warnings that Cyclone Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch including the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.

Gujarat Evacuates 74,345 People Living Near The Coast

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday. The state administration has evacuated more than 74,000 people and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief.

(With Inputs from PTI)


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT