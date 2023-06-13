Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning Ahead Of June 15 Landfall
Track latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.
High Winds Lash Gujarat
Visuals by ANI show strong winds and rough sea conditions near Dwarka as cyclone Biparjoy draws near. The weather department has issued an advisory, warning heavy rainfall and squally winds in Gujarat till June 15.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Rough sea conditions and strong winds witnessed in Dwarka, as an effect of #BiparjoyCyclone. Visuals from Gomtighat in Dwarka.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
As per IMD's latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining eastâ¦ pic.twitter.com/oesjASr8R0
Cyclone Warning For Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts
India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall and winds warnings for coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch costs today. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/WM61VMdvxc— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Tuesday morning. The maximum wind speed is expected to reach 150 kmph, with sustained winds of 125–135 kmph.
As of 2:30 a.m. on June 13, the very severe cyclonic storm lay centered at 290 km southwest of Porbandar, 300 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 370 km south-southwest of Naliya and 510 km south of Pakistan's Karachi, the weather department said.
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch today. On June 14, the weather department projected light to moderate rainfall at most places across the Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts of Gujarat.
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts of the state on June 15 as the cyclonic storm progresses.
IMD has warned about the destruction of property, damage to crops, and a threat from flying objects during the storm on June 15. Fishermen have been asked to stay out of the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea until June 15 and the northeast Arabian Sea during June 13–15.
Civilians have been evacuated to safety before Biparjoy makes landfall. Companies, including ONGC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Gujarat Pipapav Port, have stopped ports and oil drilling operations in the Arabian Sea.