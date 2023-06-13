Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning Ahead Of June 15 Landfall

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch today. On June 14, the weather department projected light to moderate rainfall at most places across the Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts of Gujarat.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts of the state on June 15 as the cyclonic storm progresses.

IMD has warned about the destruction of property, damage to crops, and a threat from flying objects during the storm on June 15. Fishermen have been asked to stay out of the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea until June 15 and the northeast Arabian Sea during June 13–15.