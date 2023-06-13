BQPrimeNationCyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning Ahead Of June 15 Landfall
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Warning Ahead Of June 15 Landfall

Track latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.

13 Jun 2023, 9:14 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation purpose (Source: wirestock on Freepik)</p></div>
Image for representation purpose (Source: wirestock on Freepik)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

High Winds Lash Gujarat

Visuals by ANI show strong winds and rough sea conditions near Dwarka as cyclone Biparjoy draws near. The weather department has issued an advisory, warning heavy rainfall and squally winds in Gujarat till June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Warning For Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts

India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall and winds warnings for coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch costs today. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15.


Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Tuesday morning. The maximum wind speed is expected to reach 150 kmph, with sustained winds of 125–135 kmph.

As of 2:30 a.m. on June 13, the very severe cyclonic storm lay centered at 290 km southwest of Porbandar, 300 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 370 km south-southwest of Naliya and 510 km south of Pakistan's Karachi, the weather department said.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch today. On June 14, the weather department projected light to moderate rainfall at most places across the Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts of Gujarat.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts of the state on June 15 as the cyclonic storm progresses.

IMD has warned about the destruction of property, damage to crops, and a threat from flying objects during the storm on June 15. Fishermen have been asked to stay out of the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea until June 15 and the northeast Arabian Sea during June 13–15.

Civilians have been evacuated to safety before Biparjoy makes landfall. Companies, including ONGC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Gujarat Pipapav Port, have stopped ports and oil drilling operations in the Arabian Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT