Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Storm Surge Guidance For Few Districts Of Gujarat
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' on Sunday morning
BMC Issues Weather Update
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued weather update for June 11. Light rain/ thundershowers are expeted today.
Wind speed will reach 30-40 kmph in city & suburbs but Hot and humid conditions will prevail in city and suburbs.
'School Entrance Festival' Postponed
Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has decided to postpone the 'School Entrance Festival' program in 6 coastal districts of Dwarika, Porbandar, Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar and Junagadh due to the possible impact of Cyclone Biporjoy in the state.
Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has decided to postpone the 'School Entrance Festival' program in 6 coastal districts of Dwarika, Porbandar, Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar and Junagadh due to the possible impact of Cyclone Biporjoy in the state.
Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel Calls On Senior Ministers Of State Cabinet
CM has entrusted the responsibility of the following districts to the senior ministers of the state cabinet for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management work done by the district administration against the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy
Kutch : Shri Rishikeshbhai Patel and Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya
Morbi : Shri Kanubhai Desai
Rajkot : Shri Raghavjibhai Patel
Porbandar : Shri Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya
Jamnagar : Mr. Mulobhai Bera Devbhumi
Dwarka : Shri Harshabhai Sanghvi
Junagadh : Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma
Gir Somnath : Sri Parasottambhai Solanki
CM has entrusted the responsibility of the following districts to the senior ministers of the state cabinet for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management work done by the district administration against the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Kutch : Shri Rishikeshbhai Patel and Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya

Morbi : Shri Kanubhai Desai

Rajkot : Shri Raghavjibhai Patel

Porbandar : Shri Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya

Jamnagar : Mr. Mulobhai Bera Devbhumi

Dwarka : Shri Harshabhai Sanghvi

Junagadh : Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma

Gir Somnath : Sri Parasottambhai Solanki
IMD Cyclone Biparjoy Update At 2:56 PM
Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay at 1130IST today, about 450 km SSW of Porbandar, 490 km SSW of Dwarka, 570 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adj Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS.
High Waves Reported Along Coastal Areas
Coastal areas near Mumbai and Porbandar are now reporting high tidal waves as Cyclone Biparjoy passes closer along these coasts
Mumbai, Maharashtra: High waves are seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy.
Due to the effect of Cyclone #biporjoy high waves are rising on the coast of #Porbandar
In Gir Somnath, Coast Guard has been put on high alert.
In Gir Somnath, Coast Guard has been put on high alert.