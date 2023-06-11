Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Storm Surge Guidance For Few Districts Of Gujarat

CM has entrusted the responsibility of the following districts to the senior ministers of the state cabinet for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management work done by the district administration against the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Kutch : Shri Rishikeshbhai Patel and Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya

Morbi : Shri Kanubhai Desai

Rajkot : Shri Raghavjibhai Patel

Porbandar : Shri Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya

Jamnagar : Mr. Mulobhai Bera Devbhumi

Dwarka : Shri Harshabhai Sanghvi

Junagadh : Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma

Gir Somnath : Sri Parasottambhai Solanki