BQPrimeNationCyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Storm Surge Guidance For Few Districts Of Gujarat
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Issues Storm Surge Guidance For Few Districts Of Gujarat

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' on Sunday morning

11 Jun 2023, 12:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>representative image</p></div>
representative image
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

BMC Issues Weather Update

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued weather update for June 11. Light rain/ thundershowers are expeted today.

Wind speed will reach 30-40 kmph in city & suburbs but Hot and humid conditions will prevail in city and suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

'School Entrance Festival' Postponed

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has decided to postpone the 'School Entrance Festival' program in 6 coastal districts of Dwarika, Porbandar, Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar and Junagadh due to the possible impact of Cyclone Biporjoy in the state.


Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel Calls On Senior Ministers Of State Cabinet

CM has entrusted the responsibility of the following districts to the senior ministers of the state cabinet for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management work done by the district administration against the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Kutch : Shri Rishikeshbhai Patel and Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya

  • Morbi : Shri Kanubhai Desai

  • Rajkot : Shri Raghavjibhai Patel

  • Porbandar : Shri Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya

  • Jamnagar : Mr. Mulobhai Bera Devbhumi

  • Dwarka : Shri Harshabhai Sanghvi

  • Junagadh : Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma

  • Gir Somnath : Sri Parasottambhai Solanki

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD Cyclone Biparjoy Update At 2:56 PM


High Waves Reported Along Coastal Areas

Coastal areas near Mumbai and Porbandar are now reporting high tidal waves as Cyclone Biparjoy passes closer along these coasts

In Gir Somnath, Coast Guard has been put on high alert.














ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT