Cyclone Biparjoy: List Of Trains Cancelled Due To The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
WR has specified that the list of cancelled trains is for June 13, 2023.
Cyclone Biparjoy which has now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm will reach Saurashtra and Kutch coasts by the evening of June 15, as per IMD's latest bulletin.
Considering the severity of the storm and also as a precautionary measure, Western Railways has provided an update on the cancellation of the trains in the cyclone-prone areas over the Western railway. The cancellations are for trains on June 13, as per the update by WR.
List of Trains Cancelled Due To Cyclone
Below is the list of trains which have been cancelled by Western Railways.
Western Railways division also announced the list of trains which have been either short-terminated or short-originated.
Short-Termination of Trains: pic.twitter.com/9Exhd5LZih— Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 13, 2023
On June 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and UTs. During the meeting, Shah said that India is prepared to face the cyclone and foolproof security arrangements are being made at all the coastal regions where an impact of the cyclone would be more visible. He also said that states, where nuclear power stations are being set up, have been given strict protocols to be followed in emergency situations.
IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast. At 11:30 IST on June 13, ESCS BIPARJOY lay about 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 320km WSW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Jakhau Port, 330km SW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around evening of 15th June as VSCS.