Cyclone Biparjoy: List Of Trains Cancelled Due To The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

On June 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and UTs. During the meeting, Shah said that India is prepared to face the cyclone and foolproof security arrangements are being made at all the coastal regions where an impact of the cyclone would be more visible. He also said that states, where nuclear power stations are being set up, have been given strict protocols to be followed in emergency situations.

IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast. At 11:30 IST on June 13, ESCS BIPARJOY lay about 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 320km WSW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Jakhau Port, 330km SW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around evening of 15th June as VSCS.