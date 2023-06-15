Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Today: Here Are The Do's And Don'ts To Stay Safe
In anticipation of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, the state administration of Gujarat has taken swift action to ensure the safety of the people.
More than 74,000 individuals living near the coast have been shifted to safer locations, while disaster management units have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts in several districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has released a comprehensive set of guidelines outlining the necessary precautions to be followed by the public.
These guidelines include both do's and don'ts to ensure the safety of individuals during cyclone Biparjoy.
What To Do During Cyclone Biparjoy
Check your house for any loose tiles and repair doors and windows.
Remove dead branches and trees near your home that could pose a hazard during strong winds.
Anchor or secure any removable objects that could be carried away by strong winds, such as lumber piles, tin sheets, bricks, garbage cans, or signboards.
Keep wooden boards ready to board up glass windows if necessary.
Have a hurricane lantern filled with kerosene, battery-operated torches, and an adequate supply of dry cells.
Demolish condemned buildings that may pose a danger during the cyclone.
Stock up on extra batteries for transistors.
Keep a supply of dry, non-perishable food ready for emergencies.
What Not To Do During Cyclone Biparjoy
Don't believe or spread rumors that can cause panic. Rely on official information sources.
Don't hesitate to leave your house if asked to evacuate, even if it is securely built on high ground.
Don't forget to board up glass windows or install storm shutters for added protection.
Don't ignore evacuation advisories for low-lying beaches or areas close to the coast.
Don't venture outside even if the winds appear to calm down during the cyclone. Stay indoors until officially announced that the cyclone has passed.
Don't neglect to secure loose and dangling wires from lamp posts to avoid potential hazards.
Don't forget to clear debris from your premises promptly after the cyclone.
Don't hesitate to report accurate losses to the appropriate authorities to aid in recovery efforts.
Post-Cyclone Measures
Await official notification before leaving the shelter and returning to your residence.
Seek immediate medical attention to safeguard against potential diseases.
Exercise caution around loose or dangling wires from lamp posts.
Drive carefully, if necessary.
Promptly clear debris from your premises.
Report accurate losses to the appropriate authorities.