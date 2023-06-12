Cyclone Biparjoy Impact: Western Railways Cancels These 90 Trains In Gujarat: Check Full List Here

Cyclone Biparjoy which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and will now cross Jakhau Port in Gujarat by noon of June 15 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, as per IMD's latest bulletin.

On June 12, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. He has directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.