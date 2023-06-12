Cyclone Biparjoy Impact: Western Railways Cancels These 90 Trains In Gujarat: Check Full List Here
Most of these cancelled trains are along the Porbandar & Veraval route.
Cyclone Biparjoy which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and will now cross Jakhau Port in Gujarat by noon of June 15 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, as per IMD's latest bulletin.
On June 12, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. He has directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.
Cyclonce Biparjoy: List Of Cancelled Trains
Later in the day, Western Railways division also announced the list of trains which will be either cancelled or short-terminated.
Below is the list of 90 trains which have been cancelled by Western Railways.
Along with cancellation, some of the trains have either been short-terminated or short-originated.
These trains ply along the Porbandar and Veraval area. Most of the trains which have been cancelled or short-terminated are along the Porbandar-Kanalus section and Rajkot-Veraval section.
Western Railways has shared the information on such trains as well via its official Twitter handle.
#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate
The following trains will be Cancelled, Short-Terminated/Originate.
The following trains will be Cancelled, Short-Terminated/Originate. pic.twitter.com/OJvDGeWkIb
IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast. At 8:30 IST today, ESCS BIPARJOY lay about 320km southwest of Porbandar, 360km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440km South of Jakhau Port, 440km south-southwest of Naliya.
Cyclone Biparjoy will cross Jakhau Port in Gujarat by noon of June 15 and will be categorized as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.