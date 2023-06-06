Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Confirms Intensification Of Deep Depression Into A Cyclonic Storm
Cyclone Biparjoy will soon turn into a severe cyclonic storm and will move northwards towards Yemen coast.
As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic storm has now developed over eastcentral Arabian sea at 17:30 IST on June 6. The depression will move nearly northwards and will soon intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours and will now be referred to as Cyclone Biparjoy.
Early tracking shows that the depression will likely move nearly northwards towards Yemen or Oman coast.
The deep depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea moved northwards with a speed of 4KMPH during last six hours and has now intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' and lay centered at 1200utc of today, June 6 over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 12.1°n and Longitude 66.0°e, about 920 Km West-southwest of Goa (43192), 1050 Km Southwest of Mumbai (43057), 1130 Km South-southwest of Porbandar (42830) and 1430 Km South of Karachi(41780).
Cyclone Biparjoy - Forecast Track And Intensity
Associated maximum sustained wind speed is 35 knots gusting to 45 knots. The estimated central pressure is 998 hpa. Sea condition is likely to be high over Eastcentral and adjoining eastcentral arabian sea.
Why Is This Cyclonic Storm Called 'Cyclone Biparjoy'?
The name of the cyclone Biparjoy has been given by Bangladesh. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.
The previous Cyclone which occurred in the month of May which largely affected Myanmar and also some parts of Bangladesh was called as Cyclone Mocha.
Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8.
Earlier this week IMD had mentioned that the formation of cyclogenesis was not confirmed as different tracking systems showed varied results.
Will Cyclone Biparjoy Hit Indian Coastline states (Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra)?
The latest tracking visuals show that Cyclone Biparjoy will move northwards and will more likely head towards the Oman-Yemen Coasts.
Though the cyclone might not directly impact the Indian coastline, IMD has already issued fishermen warnings for next 5 days. The Indian coastline can also expect moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that the Mumbai and Konkan regions are expected to receive rainfall till June 12. Scattered rainfall activity and heavy winds have also been predicted along the coastline.