Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Confirms Intensification Of Deep Depression Into A Cyclonic Storm

The name of the cyclone Biparjoy has been given by Bangladesh. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.

The previous Cyclone which occurred in the month of May which largely affected Myanmar and also some parts of Bangladesh was called as Cyclone Mocha.

Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8.

Earlier this week IMD had mentioned that the formation of cyclogenesis was not confirmed as different tracking systems showed varied results.