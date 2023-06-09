Cyclone Biparjoy Headed Towards Pakistan & Gujarat Coasts: IMD
The very severe cyclonic storm could make landfall in Pakistan.
As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy has moved east-Northeastwards with a speed of 8 kmph in the past six hours.
It would further intensify gradually during the next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeastwards during the next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during the subsequent 3 days.
The latest guidance from various models indicates movement towards Pakistan & Gujarat coasts. Most of the models are indicating movement towards Pakistan coast and NCUM (National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting Unified Model) is indicating movement towards Gujarat coast.
Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker
The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 12 hours till June 14.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker
Below is the Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.
*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization
Cyclone Biparjoy Update
Here are some more updates on Cyclone Biparjoy by other weather & national reporting agencies who are tracking the movement of the cyclone.
Pak Weather dot com also took to Twitter to provide an update on the movement and possibility of landfall over Pakistan region
There's so much panic and hype on social media however the track of cyclone #biparjoy remains uncertain. Currently there is greater likelihood of cyclone getting weak and making landfall over Kutch/Gujrat in this case #Sindh will see high tides and some showers and gusty winds
Civil Aviation Authority of Oman also issued an update regarding the Tropical situation in the Arabian Sea and mentioned that there will be no direct effect for the next three days in Oman.
Ø§ØØªÙ Ø§ÙØ§Øª ØªØ£Ø«Ø± Ø³ÙØ·ÙØ© #Ø¹Ù Ø§Ù Ø¨Ø§ÙØ¥Ø¹ØµØ§Ø± Ø§ÙÙ Ø¯Ø§Ø±Ù #Ø¨ÙØ¨Ø§Ø±Ø¬ÙÙ ÙÙ #Ø¨ØØ±_Ø§ÙØ¹Ø±Ø¨ ÙØªÙØ§ØµÙÙ #Ø§ÙØØ§ÙØ©_Ø§ÙÙ Ø¯Ø§Ø±ÙØ© Ø®ÙØ§Ù 24 Ø³Ø§Ø¹Ø© Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø¯Ù Ø©— ØªÙÙØ²ÙÙÙ Ø³ÙØ·ÙØ© Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§Ù (@OmanTVGeneral) June 8, 2023
Ù Ø¹ Ø¹Ø¨Ø¯Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø¨Ù Ø±Ø§Ø´Ø¯ Ø§ÙØ®Ø¶ÙØ±Ù - Ù Ø¯ÙØ± Ø¹Ø§Ù Ø§ÙØ£Ø±ØµØ§Ø¯ Ø§ÙØ¬ÙÙØ©https://t.co/YFPkfwVudG pic.twitter.com/WWnLqcQmtq
Surat Airport, under the airports authority of India also tweeted regarding Cyclone Biparjoy and mentioned that they have put their systems on high alert.
Surat Airport is prepared to face potential Cyclone Biparjoy with utmost precautions and safety measures. Our dedicated team is on high alert, ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and airport personnel.
#CycloneBiparjoy #SafetyFirst #StaySafe"@AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/atD6k512K1