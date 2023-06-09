BQPrimeNationCyclone Biparjoy Headed Towards Pakistan & Gujarat Coasts: IMD
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy Headed Towards Pakistan & Gujarat Coasts: IMD

The very severe cyclonic storm could make landfall in Pakistan.

09 Jun 2023, 6:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Cyclone Biparjoy Headed Towards Pakistan & Gujarat Coasts: IMD

As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy has moved east-Northeastwards with a speed of 8 kmph in the past six hours.

It would further intensify gradually during the next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeastwards during the next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during the subsequent 3 days.

The latest guidance from various models indicates movement towards Pakistan & Gujarat coasts. Most of the models are indicating movement towards Pakistan coast and NCUM (National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting Unified Model) is indicating movement towards Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker

The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 12 hours till June 14.

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker

Below is the Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.

*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization

Cyclone Biparjoy Update

Here are some more updates on Cyclone Biparjoy by other weather & national reporting agencies who are tracking the movement of the cyclone.

Pak Weather dot com also took to Twitter to provide an update on the movement and possibility of landfall over Pakistan region

Civil Aviation Authority of Oman also issued an update regarding the Tropical situation in the Arabian Sea and mentioned that there will be no direct effect for the next three days in Oman.

Surat Airport, under the airports authority of India also tweeted regarding Cyclone Biparjoy and mentioned that they have put their systems on high alert.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT