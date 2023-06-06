Cyclone Biparjoy: Depression Over Southeast Arabian Sea To Intensify Into A Cyclonic Storm
As per the latest information shared by IMD, the intensification to cyclonic storm will happen in next 12 hrs.
As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation will develop over southeast arabian sea around June 7. A depression has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0830 IST about 950km WSW of Goa, 1100km SW of Mumbai.
Early tracking shows that the depression will likely move nearly northwards towards Yemen or Oman coast.
Depression over southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST near latitude 11.5Â°N and longitude 66.0Â°E, about 950 km WSW of Goa, 1100 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.@WMO @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/pShq5gmF4R— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2023
The probability of cyclogenesis has been changed to HIGH over the next 24 to 120 hours.
As per the latest INSAT 3D Imagery, the clouds have further organized during past 6 hours and vortex pattern has been spotted.
Given below the forecast track and intensity of the Cyclonic Storm:
What Will Be The Name Of This Cyclonic Storm?
If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy. The name of the cyclone Biparjoy has been given by Bangladesh. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion. The previous Cyclone which occurred a month back in May 2023 which affected Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh was called as Cyclone Mocha.
Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8. ECMWF and NCEP GFS are indicating development of depression around June 7 whereas IMD GFS is indicating the same to develop around June 8. Both systems have also predicted that movement towards Oman-Yemen coasts.
Earlier this week IMD had mentioned that the formation of cyclogenesis was not confirmed as different tracking systems showed varied results. The movement of the possible cyclogenesis was also varied. The IMD GFS model was indicating development of a depression around June 12 and is indicating genesis over the south-east and close to Kerala coast and further movement towards north Karnataka.
Will The Cyclone Biparjoy Impact Indian Coastline?
Basis the latest tracking issued by IMD, the cyclonic storm (soon to be referred to as Cyclone Biparjoy) will move northwards and will head towards the Oman-Yemen Coasts. Though the cyclone might not directly impact the Indian coastline, IMD has already issued fishermen warnings for next 5 days. The Indian coastline can also expect moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Fishermen Warning for the next 5 days. #WeatherUpdate #India #fisherman #IMD @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/xoGAJVk2yS— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2023