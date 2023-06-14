Cyclone Biparjoy: Current Location, Landfall Date, Damage Expectations And Other Details
The IMD on Wednesday issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra & Kutch coasts along with other important details.
Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall between India and Pakistan, authorities in both countries are preparing for the very severe cyclonic storm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra & Kutch coasts in Gujarat along with details about Cyclone Biparjoy's location, landfall details and the damage it is likely to cause. Let's take a look:
Cyclone Biparjoy Current Location
According to IMD's statement released at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) over Northeast Arabian Sea has moved slowly northwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6- hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST on Wednesday over the same region near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 66.3°E.
It is about 280 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 300 km west-southwest of Naliya, 350 km west-northwest of Porbandar, and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan).
Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Date And Time
The IMD has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830 IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E,about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as VSCS@WMO pic.twitter.com/j7bMLeen1c— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy Damage Expectations
IMD said that damage due to Cyclone Biparjoy is expected over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi & Junagarh & Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15
Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses.
Potential threat from flying objects.
Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.
Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads.
Flooding of escape routes.
Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.
Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds.
Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.
Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.
Visibility severely affected due to salt spray.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of Ministries/Agencies of Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.
PM Modi directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them, according to an official statement.
The Prime Minister also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for the 24*7 functioning of control rooms.