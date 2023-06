Cyclone Biparjoy: Check List Of Trains Cancelled on Western Railway On June 15, 2023

As per the India Meteorological Department, Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening. "VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS."

The IMD says that the intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15, 2023.