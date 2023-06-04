Cyclone Approaching Mumbai & Konkan? Here's What IMD Has To Say

As per the predictions mentioned above, the system could possibly reach the strength of an Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) by Friday, June 9. IMD has also mentioned that they are keeping a close watch on the progression of the formation of low-pressure area and will provide daily updates on the prediction and possible occurrence of the cyclonic formation.

These are very early days for prediction of how the low-pressure area will form and its further course of movement and since there are large variations among these models when it comes to predicting the movement of the possible cyclonic formation - it is also likely a cyclonic formation might occur but wont touch India heartland, but places like Mumbai & Konkan might receive moderate to heavy rainfall somewhere around June 10 to 13.