Cyclone Approaching Mumbai & Konkan? Here's What IMD Has To Say
IMD has predicted the possible movement of the cyclone if it were to form due to a low pressure area in southeast arabian sea.
As per the latest update by IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast arabian sea around June 5. Subsequently, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours.
As per the press release data by IMD, probability of cyclogenesis, which is a formation of depression is low for the next 5 days. At present, the various systems which predict these cyclonic formation are showing varied results.
The IMD GFS model is indicating development of a depression around June 12 and is indicating genesis over south-east and close to Kerala coast and further movement towards north Karnataka.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the National Centers for Environmental Prediction for Global Forecast System (GFS) are the two systems which are indicating development of a depression around June 8 and are indicating genesis over southeast & adjoining east central movement.
The National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCUM) is indicating development of a depression around June 10 and is indicating genesis over west-central close to Yemen-Oman coasts and may make landfall in Oman.
Considering the variation from different models, probability of a cyclone formation by IMD has been kept low for Day 4 and Day 5 during June 7-9.
What Are The Chances Of A Cyclonic Storm Occurring After June 9?
As per the predictions mentioned above, the system could possibly reach the strength of an Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) by Friday, June 9. IMD has also mentioned that they are keeping a close watch on the progression of the formation of low-pressure area and will provide daily updates on the prediction and possible occurrence of the cyclonic formation.
These are very early days for prediction of how the low-pressure area will form and its further course of movement and since there are large variations among these models when it comes to predicting the movement of the possible cyclonic formation - it is also likely a cyclonic formation might occur but wont touch India heartland, but places like Mumbai & Konkan might receive moderate to heavy rainfall somewhere around June 10 to 13.