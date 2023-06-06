Cyclone Biparjoy Warning: Depression Over Southeast Arabian Sea To Intensify Into A Cyclonic Storm

If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy.

The name of the cyclone Biparjoy has been given by Bangladesh. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.

The previous Cyclone which occurred a month back in May 2023 which affected the Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh was called as Cyclone Mocha.

Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8.