Cyclone Biparjoy Warning: Depression Over Southeast Arabian Sea To Intensify Into A Cyclonic Storm
The latest IMD tweet has confirmed that the depression will intensify into CS in next 24 hrs.
As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation will develop over southeast arabian sea around June 7. A depression has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0530 IST about 920km WSW of Goa, 1120km SSW of Mumbai.
Early tracking shows that the depression will likely move nearly northwards towards Yemen or Oman coast.
Depression has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0530 IST near Lat 11.3 and Lon 66.0 about 920km WSW of Goa, 1120km SSW of Mumbai. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a CS during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/GDEGgwtrcT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2023
As per latest data released by IMD, the probability of cyclogenesis has been changed to HIGH over the next 24 to 120 hours.
What Will Be The Name Of This Cyclonic Storm?
If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy.
The name of the cyclone Biparjoy has been given by Bangladesh. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), weather forecasters around the world give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.
The previous Cyclone which occurred a month back in May 2023 which affected the Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh was called as Cyclone Mocha.
Cyclone Mocha was also the first cyclonic storm of 2023 which originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 8.
ECMWF and NCEP GFS are indicating development of depression around June 7 whereas IMD GFS is indicating the same to develop around June 8. Both systems have also predicted that movement towards Oman-Yemen coasts.
Earlier this week IMD had mentioned that the formation of cyclogenesis was not confirmed as different tracking systems showed varied results. The movement of the possible cyclogenesis was also varied. The IMD GFS model was indicating development of a depression around June 12 and is indicating genesis over the south-east and close to Kerala coast and further movement towards north Karnataka.
Will The Cyclone Biparjoy Impact Indian Coastline?
Basis the latest tracking issued by IMD, the cyclonic storm (soon to be referred to as Cyclone Biparjoy) will move northwards and will head towards the Oman-Yemen Coasts. Though the cyclone might not directly impact the Indian coastline, IMD has already issued fishermen warnings for next 5 days.
The Indian coastline can also expect moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Fishermen Warning for the next 5 days. #WeatherUpdate #India #fisherman #IMD @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/xoGAJVk2yS— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2023