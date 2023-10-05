Cyber Insurance Gains Momentum In India; Set To Witness Exponential Growth: Deloitte

"These sectors are typically early adopters of cyber insurance," it said.

The report included a survey of several Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), with 70 per cent of respondents expressing willingness to increase spending on securing their digital infrastructure over the next three years.

"Notably, willingness was most prominent among mid-sized firms. Conversely, certain leading companies in the consumer sector overseeing substantial consumer databases exhibited a cautious approach when expanding their digital infrastructure budgets," Deloitte said in a statement.