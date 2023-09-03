Cyber Crimes Needs Global Cooperation, Says PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with PTI, he said the World Bank has estimated that cyber attacks could have caused losses of around USD 5.2 trillion to the world during 2019–2023, but their impact goes beyond just financial aspects into activities that are deeply worrying.

He said these can have social and geopolitical implications.

“Cyber terrorism, online radicalization, and the use of networked platforms to move funds from money laundering to drugs and terrorism are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.