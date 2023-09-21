Curfew Imposed In Entire Imphal Valley

A protester, identified as Th Bimola at Porompat said, "We were left with no option but to court arrest as the government failed to release the five village volunteers. If such village volunteers are arrested, who will protect the Meitei villages in the periphery of the hills and the valley Kuki Zo militants."

Similar attempts to enter Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district and Andro police station in Imphal East district were also reported.