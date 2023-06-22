CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Announced By NTA For Unaccommodated Candidates: Check at cuet.nta.nic.in
NTA said that the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from cuet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET - PG) exams for candidates who could not be accommodated in the test scheduled from June 5 to June 17.
"The examination for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023. Date sheet is attached for 23rd June 2023," NTA said in a statement.
"The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the statement said.
Source: NTA Website
NTA also advised the candidates to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.
How To Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card?
1. Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in
2. Find and click on the CUET PG - 2023 Admit Card link
3. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
4. CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.