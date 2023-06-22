CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Announced By NTA For Unaccommodated Candidates: Check at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET - PG) exams for candidates who could not be accommodated in the test scheduled from June 5 to June 17.

"The examination for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023. Date sheet is attached for 23rd June 2023," NTA said in a statement.

NTA said that the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from cuet.nta.nic.in

"The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the statement said.