CUET PG 2023: Admit Card for June 9-11 Exams Out; Check Steps To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 admit card for about 1.68 lakh candidates on the official website that is cuet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 9-11 June. The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond June 11, 2023 will also be released subsequently.