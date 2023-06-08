CUET PG 2023: Admit Card for June 9-11 Exams Out; Check Steps To Download
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 admit card for about 1.68 lakh candidates on the official website that is cuet.nta.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 9-11 June. The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond June 11, 2023 will also be released subsequently.
CUET PG 2023 Admit card: How To Download
To download CUET PG 2023 Admit card for candidates scheduled to appear on June 9-11, 2023, here are some steps to follow:
Go to the Common Entrance Test official website cuet.nta.nic.in/
On the homepage, the link CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be activated.
Click on the CUET PG 2023 Admit Cardlink.
Enter your Application number and Date of Birth.
Enter Security pin and click on submit.
Check your CUET PG 2023 Admit Card and download for future reference.
The candidates are advised to carefully read the specific subject and other instructions as mentioned in the question paper and adhere to the same as possible.
What is CUET PG Test
CUET PG is a computer-based test (CBT) and is conducted in multiple sessions over a period of two weeks. The exam consists of three sections: General Test, Domain Test, and Language Test. The General Test is compulsory for all candidates, while the Specific Test and Language Test are optional.
The General Test consists of around75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and is designed to test the candidate's general knowledge and comprehension skills. The Domain Test consists of around 50 MCQs and is designed to test the candidate's knowledge of the subject they are applying for. The Language Test consists of around 50 MCQs and is designed to test the candidate's proficiency in English.