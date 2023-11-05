BQPrimeNationCricket World Cup 2023: India Opt To Bat Against South Africa At Eden Gardens
Cricket World Cup 2023: India Opt To Bat Against South Africa At Eden Gardens

India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged. South Africa have replaced Tabraiz Shamsi with Gerald Coetzee.

05 Nov 2023, 02:26 PM IST
BQPrime
(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 official website)

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table World Cup clash against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.

Hosts India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged.

South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

