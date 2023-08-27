Creating Industrial Hubs, Applying Single GST Rate Imperative For Shielding MSMEs, Says Rahul Gandhi

Nestled amidst the picturesque Nilgiris lies a globally renowned Indian industry - the chocolate-makers of Ooty, a statement issued by the Congress said.

"On my way to Wayanad, recently, I had the delightful experience of visiting one of Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddys Chocolates. The entrepreneurial spirit of the couple behind this small business, Muralidhar Rao and Swati, is inspiring," Gandhi was quoted as saying in the statement.