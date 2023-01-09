Covovax To Get Approval As Booster In 10-15 Days, Says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said their Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster against Covid-19 in the next 10 to 15 days.

The vaccine works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Poonawalla told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Bharti Vidyapeeth University in Pune on Sunday.

Asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccine, he said there is ample stock with the Union government for supply.