Covid-19: India Records 36 New Cases
India saw a single-day rise of 36 fresh Covid-19 infections while the active cases have been recorded at 215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The country's Covid-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,691) and the death toll at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,179 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, it stated.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
