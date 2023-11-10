India Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

India has logged 14 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 152, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday..The death toll was recorded at 5,33,295, data updated at 8 a.m. showed..The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,433)..The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,986 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website..The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%..According to the ministry's website, 220.67 Crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.