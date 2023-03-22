BQPrimeNationCovid-19 Cases On Rise In Kerala, All Districts On Alert
Covid-19 Cases On Rise In Kerala, All Districts On Alert

Covid-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.
22 Mar 2023, 5:38 PM IST
Covid-19 infections increased slightly in Kerala, prompting the state government to issue alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, health minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of Covid-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance.

A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

