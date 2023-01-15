Coronavirus India Update: Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 2,149

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,165, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug.7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept.16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct.11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec.19. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.