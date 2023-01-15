Coronavirus India Update: Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 2,149
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore.
India logged 104 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8.00 a.m. stated.
The active cases comprises 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry website.
A decrease of 78 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,165, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug.7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept.16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct.11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec.19. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.