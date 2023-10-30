Chhattisgarh Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Promises Rs 500 Subsidy Per Gas Cylinder, Loan Waiver For SHGs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the assembly polls. Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh assembly segment, Priyanka also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools.

She also promised free electricity up to 200 units if Congress retains power.

"If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder," Gandhi Vadra said.