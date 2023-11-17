Chhattisgarh 2nd Phase Polls: 37.87 % Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM

Talking to reporters, local resident Sonu Pradhan said, 'There are more than 330 voters in the village and everyone has decided not to exercise their franchise. We have already said that till the time our demand for the construction of roads in the village is fulfilled, we will not take part in the electoral process.' Similarly, residents of Manikpur Dhenka village panchayat in Masturi segment in Bilaspur district have also refused to vote over similar issues of lack of development, including road construction, in the area.