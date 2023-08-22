Chandrayaan-3's Mission To Lunar South Pole: Expert Explains Moon's Many Mysteries

1. What is Moon's geological history and evolution? In other words, how old it is, and when/how did it form?

The Moon is estimated to be about 4.5 billion years old, roughly the same age as the Earth. The leading theory about the Moon's formation suggests that a Mars-sized celestial body collided with the young Earth, and the debris from this collision eventually coalesced to form the lunar body. However, current geological evidence from Moon suggests that it may be younger by just 60 million years compared to Earth.