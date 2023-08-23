Chandrayaan-3: We Went Through A Lot Of Pain, Says ISRO Chief; Now Sets Eyes On Mars Landing

Conveying the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ISRO team, he said, "The Honourable PM called me and conveyed his greetings to each one of you and your family for the wonderful work you did in ISRO."

Speaking about the support from the government to pursue further space missions, both scientific as well as commercial, he said, "Thanks to him for the support he is giving to us for missions like Chandrayaan-3 and missions that are in the offing. That's the great word of comfort that we are receiving for pursuing the inspirational work that we are doing for the nation."

The ISRO chief said the Prime Minister is "very, very clear about the long-term vision, and wants to make sure that we remain very, very dominant in the area of space exploration and science."