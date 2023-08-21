Chandrayaan-3: Want To Wish Indian Spacecraft On Its Journey To The Moon? Follow These Simple Steps

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday said that India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.

India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, ISRO said in a statement.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said.

In a post, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Chandrayaan-3 asked netizens to share their best wishes to the lunar mission. This will also allow netizens to get featured on Chandrayaan-3's X handle.

"Want to wish Chandrayaan 3 on its journey to the Moon? Just follow these simple steps and prepare to be featured on our X handle. Hurry!" the post said.