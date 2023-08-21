Chandrayaan-3: Want To Wish Indian Spacecraft On Its Journey To The Moon? Follow These Simple Steps
This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting at 5:27 pm IST.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday said that India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, ISRO said in a statement.
This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said.
In a post, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Chandrayaan-3 asked netizens to share their best wishes to the lunar mission. This will also allow netizens to get featured on Chandrayaan-3's X handle.
"Want to wish Chandrayaan 3 on its journey to the Moon? Just follow these simple steps and prepare to be featured on our X handle. Hurry!" the post said.
Steps To Wish Chandrayaan-3 On Its Journey
Shoot a video wishing Chandrayaan 3 on its journey
Upload it on Facebook, X and Instagram with the hashtag #AllTheBestChandrayaan3
Tag your friends who would like to wish Chandrayaan 3 too.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Where To Watch
This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting at 5:20 pm IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page , and the DD National TV channel.
ISRO Website: https://isro.gov.in
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ISRO
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/DLA_64yz8Ss?feature=share
DD National TV
ð®ð³Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon ðon August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Thanks for the wishes and positivity!
Letâs continue experiencing the journey together as the action unfolds LIVE at:
ISRO Website https://t.co/EUxekbHc0g
Facebookâ¦
The ISRO has invited all schools and educational institutions nationwide to play an active role in this historic event. The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among their students and faculty and organise the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.
Chandrayaan-3 Soft-landing
On August 17, India's Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a major milestone when its Lander Module carrying the rover inside successfully separated from the Propulsion Module to be on course for an unprecedented soft landing on the moon's south pole.
The Indian space agency on Sunday said it has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module. ISRO also said that the lander module would undergo internal checks ahead of the planned soft landing.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.